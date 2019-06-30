Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason makes history in an already historic year

(CNN) It's a triumphant year for beauty queens of color and a first-grade teacher from Nashville is keeping that streak alive.

Brianna Mason won the Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant Saturday night, CNN affiliate WATE reported, becoming the first African-American woman to win the title in the pageant's eight-decade history.

The crown serves as Mason's ticket to the Miss America competition later this year.

The Miss America competition is separate from the Miss USA pageant system, which includes the Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe contests.

But both pageants are having a historic year.