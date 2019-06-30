Breaking News

Van der Vleuten wins Monaco leg of Global Champions Tour show jumping

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Sun June 30, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z were victorious in the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.
Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z were victorious in the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

(CNN)Maikel van der Vleuten won the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in a tight finish where the top four in the elite show jumping event were separated by a little over a second.

The Dutchman and Beauville Z put in a flawless performance in the 10-way jump off and clocked in at 33.06 seconds, 0.06 seconds faster than Qatar's Bassem Mohammed and Gunder.
READ: Jessica Springsteen on the secrets of her success
Riding Usual Suspect d'Auge, Julien Epaillard of France wasn't far behind in third on 33.52 seconds.
    Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten won the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour riding Beauville Z.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten won the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour riding Beauville Z.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Switzerland&#39;s Martin Fuchs clinched double victory by winning both the Longines Global Champions Tour event and partnering Ben Maher to triumph in the Global Champions League for London Knights on the Portuguese coast.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Cascais, PortgualSwitzerland's Martin Fuchs clinched double victory by winning both the Longines Global Champions Tour event and partnering Ben Maher to triumph in the Global Champions League for London Knights on the Portuguese coast.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Britain&#39;s Maher, the defending LGCT overall champion, rode his Explosion W to second in the individual Grand Prix in Cascais.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Britain's Maher, the defending LGCT overall champion, rode his Explosion W to second in the individual Grand Prix in Cascais.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Peder Fredricson celebrates after winning the inaugural LGCT in the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Stockholm, SwedenPeder Fredricson celebrates after winning the inaugural LGCT in the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    The Swedish capital welcomed the Global Champions Tour for the first time in June 2019.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    The Swedish capital welcomed the Global Champions Tour for the first time in June 2019.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    The &quot;City of Stars&quot; on the French Riviera hosted round seven of the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Cannes, FranceThe "City of Stars" on the French Riviera hosted round seven of the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Belgium&#39;s Niels Bruynseels riding Gancia de Muze edged British Olympic gold medalist Scott Brash to win his first LGCT Grand Prix event.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Belgium's Niels Bruynseels riding Gancia de Muze edged British Olympic gold medalist Scott Brash to win his first LGCT Grand Prix event.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Home favorite Daniel Deusser rode Jasmien v. Bisschop to victory in the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Hamburg, GermanyHome favorite Daniel Deusser rode Jasmien v. Bisschop to victory in the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Spectators enjoyed lavish hospitality in the German city as the world&#39;s best show jumpers competed just yards from their seats.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Spectators enjoyed lavish hospitality in the German city as the world's best show jumpers competed just yards from their seats.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Fuchs rode Chaplin to victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix, as well as partnering Maher to win the Global Champions League title for the London Knights.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Madrid, SpainFuchs rode Chaplin to victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix, as well as partnering Maher to win the Global Champions League title for the London Knights.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Van der Vleuten on Dana Blue finished a narrow second behind Fuchs in the Spanish capital.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    MadridVan der Vleuten on Dana Blue finished a narrow second behind Fuchs in the Spanish capital.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Danielle Goldstein rode Lizziemary to the Longines Global Champions Tour title in Shanghai in early May.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Shanghai, ChinaDanielle Goldstein rode Lizziemary to the Longines Global Champions Tour title in Shanghai in early May.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Israel&#39;s Goldstein beat Irishman Darragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon by just 0.08 seconds in the jump-off.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Israel's Goldstein beat Irishman Darragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon by just 0.08 seconds in the jump-off.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    The spectacular waterside setting provided a picture-perfect backdrop for the Miami Beach event. Pictured: Georgina Bloomberg riding Chameur 137.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Miami Beach, USAThe spectacular waterside setting provided a picture-perfect backdrop for the Miami Beach event. Pictured: Georgina Bloomberg riding Chameur 137.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Belgium&#39;s Pieter Devos and his 11-year-old Claire Z triumphed in an eight-rider jump-off for his first GCT win since 2014.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Belgium's Pieter Devos and his 11-year-old Claire Z triumphed in an eight-rider jump-off for his first GCT win since 2014.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Devos beat Harrie Smolders and Don VHP Z by 0.04 seconds in a nail-biting finish.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Devos beat Harrie Smolders and Don VHP Z by 0.04 seconds in a nail-biting finish.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Jerome Guery and Quel Homme de Hus celebrated their first LGCT victory in Mexico.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Mexico City, MexicoJerome Guery and Quel Homme de Hus celebrated their first LGCT victory in Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Guery&#39;s stallion was given to him by his best friend two months before the event but they gelled to win a 12-horse jump-off.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Guery's stallion was given to him by his best friend two months before the event but they gelled to win a 12-horse jump-off.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    The Campo Marte venue, at more than 2,000 feet above sea level, hosted the equestrian events at the 1968 Olympic Games.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    The Campo Marte venue, at more than 2,000 feet above sea level, hosted the equestrian events at the 1968 Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    France&#39;s Julien Epaillard and Usual Suspect d&#39;Auge raced to victory in the jump-off in the season opener in Doha.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Doha, QatarFrance's Julien Epaillard and Usual Suspect d'Auge raced to victory in the jump-off in the season opener in Doha.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    The event was held at the state-of-the-art Al Shaqab Equestrian Facility in Doha.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    The event was held at the state-of-the-art Al Shaqab Equestrian Facility in Doha.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Britain&#39;s Maher came into the 2019 season as overall LGCT defending champion.
    Photos: Best images from 2019 Global Champions Tour and GCL
    Britain's Maher came into the 2019 season as overall LGCT defending champion.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Global Champions TourMartin Fuchs GCT Cascais winnerBen Maher GCT Cascais 2019Peder Fredricson celebrates LGCT Stockholm.GCT Stockholm general viewGlobal Champions Tour Cannes general viewGLobal Champions Tour Niels Bruynseels on Gancia de MuzeDaniel Deusser on Jasmien v. Bisschop global champions tourGlobal Champions Tour Hamburg general view hospitalityFuchs LGCT MadridMaikel van der Vleuten on Dana Blue Global Champions TourDanielle Goldstein on Lizziemary GCT ShanghaiDarragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon GCT ShanghaiGCT Miami season 2019 Georgina Bloomberg on Chameur 137Pieter Devos Claire Z GCT MiamiGCT 2019 season Miami Harrie SmoldersLGCT Guery celebratesLGCT Guery fliesGCT 2019 season Mexico venueGCT Doha 2019 season EpaillardLGCT season 2019 Doha venue GCT season 2019 Doha Ben Maher
    "When I saw Julien on the screen, I could bet on it that he should win," said van der Vleuten. "He went full out everywhere.
    Read More
    "I was just a bit faster and I gave it everything today. I had some nice forward distances and the horse really worked for me."
    His win came after he wondered whether it was too soon to utilize Beauville Z as his top horse.

    Rich backdrop

    "My horse is only a nine-year-old," he said. "When I jumped in Madrid a few weeks ago that was his first Grand Prix. I spoke with my dad before we came to see if it was too early to bring him to Monaco as my first horse."
    READ: Global Champions Tour 2019 schedule and results
    Judging by the result, it wasn't. "It's incredible. This horse really fights for me," he added.
    About four weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One race in Monaco and the arena for Saturday's proceedings sat on the site of pit lane.
    The backdrop, meanwhile, included the Port d'Hercule -- and its superyachts -- and the Prince's Palace.
    As one of the smallest venues on the tour, there wasn't much room to manoever but that didn't bother van der Vleuten, who qualified for the season-ending Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix in Prague.
    Belgian Pieter Devos retained the overall lead but defending overall champion Ben Maher of Britain continued to climb the standings.
    He moved up to third after his second-place showing in Cascais last week and is now second behind Devos, only seven points adrift. He finished 25th on F One USA.
    In the GCL, Maher's London Knights slipped to third following a second to last finish.
    Shanghai Knights overtook the Knights and so did Madrid in Motion, with a mere four points separating the trio at the top.
      It was the Scandinavian Vikings who collected a first-ever GCL victory -- withstanding the pressure of having to ride last among the 15 teams -- ahead of the Monaco Aces and Doha Falcons.
      The next leg takes place in Paris next weekend.