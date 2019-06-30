Van der Vleuten wins Monaco leg of Global Champions Tour show jumping

(CNN) Maikel van der Vleuten won the Monaco leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in a tight finish where the top four in the elite show jumping event were separated by a little over a second.

The Dutchman and Beauville Z put in a flawless performance in the 10-way jump off and clocked in at 33.06 seconds, 0.06 seconds faster than Qatar's Bassem Mohammed and Gunder.

Riding Usual Suspect d'Auge, Julien Epaillard of France wasn't far behind in third on 33.52 seconds.

Britain's Maher came into the 2019 season as overall LGCT defending champion.

– Britain's Maher came into the 2019 season as overall LGCT defending champion.

The event was held at the state-of-the-art Al Shaqab Equestrian Facility in Doha.

– The event was held at the state-of-the-art Al Shaqab Equestrian Facility in Doha.

France's Julien Epaillard and Usual Suspect d'Auge raced to victory in the jump-off in the season opener in Doha.

Doha, Qatar – France's Julien Epaillard and Usual Suspect d'Auge raced to victory in the jump-off in the season opener in Doha.

The Campo Marte venue, at more than 2,000 feet above sea level, hosted the equestrian events at the 1968 Olympic Games.

– The Campo Marte venue, at more than 2,000 feet above sea level, hosted the equestrian events at the 1968 Olympic Games.

Guery's stallion was given to him by his best friend two months before the event but they gelled to win a 12-horse jump-off.

– Guery's stallion was given to him by his best friend two months before the event but they gelled to win a 12-horse jump-off.

Jerome Guery and Quel Homme de Hus celebrated their first LGCT victory in Mexico.

Mexico City, Mexico – Jerome Guery and Quel Homme de Hus celebrated their first LGCT victory in Mexico.

Belgium's Pieter Devos and his 11-year-old Claire Z triumphed in an eight-rider jump-off for his first GCT win since 2014.

Belgium's Pieter Devos and his 11-year-old Claire Z triumphed in an eight-rider jump-off for his first GCT win since 2014.

Israel's Goldstein beat Irishman Darragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon by just 0.08 seconds in the jump-off.

– Israel's Goldstein beat Irishman Darragh Kenny on Balou du Reventon by just 0.08 seconds in the jump-off.

Danielle Goldstein rode Lizziemary to the Longines Global Champions Tour title in Shanghai in early May.

Shanghai, China – Danielle Goldstein rode Lizziemary to the Longines Global Champions Tour title in Shanghai in early May.

Van der Vleuten on Dana Blue finished a narrow second behind Fuchs in the Spanish capital.

Madrid – Van der Vleuten on Dana Blue finished a narrow second behind Fuchs in the Spanish capital.

Fuchs rode Chaplin to victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix, as well as partnering Maher to win the Global Champions League title for the London Knights.

Madrid, Spain – Fuchs rode Chaplin to victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix, as well as partnering Maher to win the Global Champions League title for the London Knights.

Spectators enjoyed lavish hospitality in the German city as the world's best show jumpers competed just yards from their seats.

Spectators enjoyed lavish hospitality in the German city as the world's best show jumpers competed just yards from their seats.

Home favorite Daniel Deusser rode Jasmien v. Bisschop to victory in the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

Hamburg, Germany – Home favorite Daniel Deusser rode Jasmien v. Bisschop to victory in the Hamburg leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

The "City of Stars" on the French Riviera hosted round seven of the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League.

Cannes, France – The "City of Stars" on the French Riviera hosted round seven of the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League.

The Swedish capital welcomed the Global Champions Tour for the first time in June 2019.

The Swedish capital welcomed the Global Champions Tour for the first time in June 2019.

Peder Fredricson celebrates after winning the inaugural LGCT in the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.

Stockholm, Sweden – Peder Fredricson celebrates after winning the inaugural LGCT in the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm.

Britain's Maher, the defending LGCT overall champion, rode his Explosion W to second in the individual Grand Prix in Cascais.

Britain's Maher, the defending LGCT overall champion, rode his Explosion W to second in the individual Grand Prix in Cascais.

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs clinched double victory by winning both the Longines Global Champions Tour event and partnering Ben Maher to triumph in the Global Champions League for London Knights on the Portuguese coast.

Cascais, Portgual – Switzerland's Martin Fuchs clinched double victory by winning both the Longines Global Champions Tour event and partnering Ben Maher to triumph in the Global Champions League for London Knights on the Portuguese coast.

"When I saw Julien on the screen, I could bet on it that he should win," said van der Vleuten. "He went full out everywhere.

"I was just a bit faster and I gave it everything today. I had some nice forward distances and the horse really worked for me."

His win came after he wondered whether it was too soon to utilize Beauville Z as his top horse.

Rich backdrop

"My horse is only a nine-year-old," he said. "When I jumped in Madrid a few weeks ago that was his first Grand Prix. I spoke with my dad before we came to see if it was too early to bring him to Monaco as my first horse."

Judging by the result, it wasn't. "It's incredible. This horse really fights for me," he added.

About four weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One race in Monaco and the arena for Saturday's proceedings sat on the site of pit lane.

The backdrop, meanwhile, included the Port d'Hercule -- and its superyachts -- and the Prince's Palace.

As one of the smallest venues on the tour, there wasn't much room to manoever but that didn't bother van der Vleuten, who qualified for the season-ending Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix in Prague.

Belgian Pieter Devos retained the overall lead but defending overall champion Ben Maher of Britain continued to climb the standings.

He moved up to third after his second-place showing in Cascais last week and is now second behind Devos, only seven points adrift. He finished 25th on F One USA.

In the GCL, Maher's London Knights slipped to third following a second to last finish.

Shanghai Knights overtook the Knights and so did Madrid in Motion, with a mere four points separating the trio at the top.

It was the Scandinavian Vikings who collected a first-ever GCL victory -- withstanding the pressure of having to ride last among the 15 teams -- ahead of the Monaco Aces and Doha Falcons.

The next leg takes place in Paris next weekend.