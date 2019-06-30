Kevin Durant reportedly to sign 4-year contract with Brooklyn Nets

(CNN) Kevin Durant is heading to New York City, media reports say.

He has signed a four-season, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski.

Durant is a six-time All Star who joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2016. The team nabbed two straight NBA championships and made it to the finals this year before losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals and is expected to miss the 2019-20 season. Durant is a top player in the NBA when he's not nursing an injury.

The 30-year-old previously shot down a $31.5 million player option on his contract with Golden State.

