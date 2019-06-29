K-pop star power kicks off Trump's visit to South Korea

(CNN)President Donald Trump was met quite literally by K-pop star power when he landed in South Korea on Saturday.
Trump traveled to Seoul to meet with President Moon Jae-in on the final day of the G20 Summit. When he arrived at the Blue House, the South Korean presidential office, Moon brought along the K-pop group EXO to welcome him.
Members of the Korean-Chinese group gave Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, signed copies of their fifth album, "Love Shot."
Trump, Moon and the group were joined for a photo by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and South Korean officials.
Trump tweeted Saturday that his meeting with Moon to discuss a revised trade deal went "very well" and he outlined his plans to visit US troops stationed in the country.
Harry Harris, US ambassador to South Korea, tweeted that Ivanka Trump had met the members of EXO once before, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the group performed in the closing ceremony.
Trump's visit to Korea may lead to another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he invited in a tweet to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.
North Korea state media said later that Kim found the idea "a very interesting suggestion" but didn't confirm whether he had agreed to meet Trump.