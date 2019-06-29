K-pop star power kicks off Trump's visit to South Korea

(CNN) President Donald Trump was met quite literally by K-pop star power when he landed in South Korea on Saturday.

Trump traveled to Seoul to meet with President Moon Jae-in on the final day of the G20 Summit. When he arrived at the Blue House, the South Korean presidential office, Moon brought along the K-pop group EXO to welcome him.

Members of the Korean-Chinese group gave Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, signed copies of their fifth album, "Love Shot."

Members of K-pop band EXO stand while President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in wait at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Saturday, June 29.

Trump, Moon and the group were joined for a photo by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and South Korean officials.

Trump tweeted Saturday that his meeting with Moon to discuss a revised trade deal went "very well" and he outlined his plans to visit US troops stationed in the country.

