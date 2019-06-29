Thieves take sick boy's special gift, then return it with an apology

(CNN) An autistic 5-year-old boy with a brain tumor will get back his bejeweled replica wrestling belt after a pair of repentant thieves learned of his plight.

For the Vicks of Seaford, Delaware, professional wrestling is "a family affair," according to Timothy Vick Sr., whose son Timmy was diagnosed with the tumor in October. "It's just a big family thing."

Timmy's parents sought to soften news of the illness by saving money to purchase a special gift for the boy: a replica WWE championship title belt.

To make the belt appear more authentic, the parents connected via Facebook with belt designer Sergio Moreira in Washington.

Moreira said he offered to do work free of charge, replacing the plastic gems with cubic zirconia and thickening the plates.

