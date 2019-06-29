A woman is accused of killing her twin 2-year-old daughters in New York

(CNN) A New York woman accused of killing her two toddler daughters is in custody and faces two counts of second-degree murder, authorities said.

Tenia Campbell's mother called 911 on Thursday and said her daughter was "threatening to kill herself and her twin 2-year-old daughters,"Suffolk County Police said Friday.

The mother, Vanessa McQueen, told the operator that her 24-year-old daughter, a Long island resident, indicated the girls were already dead, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.

"I killed them with my bare hands," Campbell said, according to a written statement by her mother, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

Campbell's mother wrote in the statement her daughter kept saying "she was sorry, but she didn't want to live anymore," according to WABC

