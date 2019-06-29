Sculptor memorializes Maleah Davis with a bronze statue, so no one forgets

(CNN) The fate of 4-year-old Maleah Davis broke hearts in Houston.

Now sculptor Shirley Scarpetta is memorializing the girl with a statue, so she is never forgotten.

"It's just something that touched my soul," she told CNN on Saturday. "...It was something I couldn't get it out of my mind."

Maleah went missing from her Texas apartment on April 30 and was found dead on May 31 -- her body discarded alongside a road in Fulton, Arkansas, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. The girl's mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, is charged with tampering with a corpse in connection with Maleah's death.

Scarpetta told CNN that as a mother, the tragedy tugged at her heart and made her want to sculpt the little girl. She said she got the opportunity on Thursday when a private donor commissioned the piece. She said she went to work and completed the base of the sculpture in just one day.

Read More