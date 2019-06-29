Newark airport traffic delayed as plane makes unscheduled landing

(CNN) Arrivals and departures were delayed at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday morning because of an unspecified "airport emergency," the airport said on Twitter.

Officials with the airport or the Federal Aviation Administration couldn't immediately be reached for comment about the emergency.

But a passenger who was aboard United Airlines flight, John Murray, gave CNN one apparent explanation: His plane was diverted to Newark because of an emergency with that aircraft shortly after taking off from New York's LaGuardia Airport on Saturday morning.

"All I know is that 10 minutes after takeoff we weren't getting much altitude, we were just circling around northern New Jersey and not going anywhere," he said. "That's when we landed ... at Newark."

"Emergency crews ushered us out of the plane" after landing, he said.

Read More