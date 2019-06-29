Dangerous heat wave to hit the Midwest this weekend

(CNN) More than half a dozen states will be under a heat advisory this weekend, as well as an excessive heat watch for Minneapolis as the temperatures surge to dangerous levels.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat exhaustion or heat stroke are possible.

It's not just the heat during the day, but also the fact that there will be limited cooling overnight. This will lead to an increased risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned building and stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible.

The Upper Midwest and Northwestern United States have seen their share of heat arrive well ahead of schedule. A round of unseasonably warm weather arrived during the first two weeks of May, a full month ahead of schedule.

Locations that hit 90 degrees earlier than normal

On the flip side, places that typically welcome a warm swing in temperatures have struggled to even reach the 90s. Some Great Lakes states are well behind schedule for their heat to arrive.

