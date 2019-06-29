Breaking News

Dangerous heat wave to hit the Midwest this weekend

By Nash Rhodes and Allison Chinchar, CNN

Updated 3:05 AM ET, Sat June 29, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)More than half a dozen states will be under a heat advisory this weekend, as well as an excessive heat watch for Minneapolis as the temperatures surge to dangerous levels.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat exhaustion or heat stroke are possible.
It's not just the heat during the day, but also the fact that there will be limited cooling overnight. This will lead to an increased risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned building and stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible.
The Upper Midwest and Northwestern United States have seen their share of heat arrive well ahead of schedule. A round of unseasonably warm weather arrived during the first two weeks of May, a full month ahead of schedule.
    Locations that hit 90 degrees earlier than normal
    Locations that hit 90 degrees earlier than normal
    On the flip side, places that typically welcome a warm swing in temperatures have struggled to even reach the 90s. Some Great Lakes states are well behind schedule for their heat to arrive.
    Read More
    Places like Oklahoma City and Kansas City recently reached 90 degrees four to six weeks later than normal, and cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Indianapolis have yet to reach 90 this year.
    Locations that have yet to hit 90 degrees this year
    Locations that have yet to hit 90 degrees this year