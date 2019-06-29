(CNN) A 73-year-old hiker was rescued Saturday after spending seven days in the wilderness, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman Edmo Luna said.

Eugene Jo went missing June 22 after becoming separated from a hiking group near Mount Waterman in the San Gabriel Mountains of the Angeles National Forest, according to a Twitter post from the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

Rescuers treat a hiker who was being airlifted to a hospital.

Jo was discovered Saturday morning around 11 a.m. Pacific time, according to the search and rescue team. Luna said the man was found "down a ravine in the Devil's Canyon area, quite a few miles away from the trail of the original hike."

He had not eaten in at least five days and was drinking water out of Devils Canyon Creek, the search team's post said.

Just spoke to the crew on Air Rescue 5....Mr Jo was walking and speaking to them, he had not eaten in at least 5 days. He was drinking the water out of the Devils Canyon creek. Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year. pic.twitter.com/F6uFYNfL8u — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 29, 2019

The hiker suffered no traumatic injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Luna. Rescuers said he was walking and talking.

