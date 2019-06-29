Breaking News

Harry and Meghan greeted Yankees and Red Sox players ahead of their London series

By Scottie Andrew and Nadeem Muaddi, CNN

Updated 4:50 PM ET, Sat June 29, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with a tiny jersey gifted by the New York Yankees.
(CNN)Baseball royalty met real-life royalty Saturday when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted players from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted both teams just ahead of game one of their two-game series in London, the first in Major League Baseball to be played in the UK.
The royal pair, both dressed in team-neutral black, visited the Red Sox's temporary clubhouse first, where they were gifted a red team onesie and matching miniature baseball bat for their month-old son Archie.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with the Red Sox ahead of the first game of their London series.
Meghan generously accepted a hug from outfielder Mookie Betts, who's believed to be her distant relative -- a Boston Globe reporter traced their lineage back to the same small town in Alabama.
    Not to be outdone by their New England rivals, the Yankees opted to give the couple an infant-sized jersey embroidered with Archie's name and the number 19 for his birth year.
    Harry and Meghan display the mini Yankees jersey the team gifted to their son Archie.
    Clearly, the gift won Harry over.
    "You guys have beaten next door's present, by the way," he told the team.
    Harry threw out the first pitch of the series, hosted in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. The charity benefits the titular sporting event for wounded veterans, which Harry founded in 2014.
      London is the MLB's latest international locale, following two spring series in Mexico and another in Tokyo earlier this year.
      Officials had three weeks to overhaul London Stadium, famous for its use for track and field in the 2012 Summer Olympics, into a proper ballpark. The league said it imported nearly 142,000 square feet of artificial turf from France and constructed new clubhouses and dugouts for the series.