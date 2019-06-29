Tim Ireland/AP The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox stand for the United States' national anthem before the first of a two-game series at London Stadium on Saturday, June 29. In pictures: Major League Baseball goes to London

This weekend, sports fans in the UK got their first taste of live Major League Baseball when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees faced off in the MLB's inaugural London Series in London, England.

In an exciting first game, attendees were treated to an offensive showcase, with both teams scoring a combined 30 runs. The Yankees ultimately won the game 17-13. Before the game, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted and posed for pictures with both teams, including Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts who is believed to be a distant relative of Markle.

The two-game series is taking place at London Stadium, host of the 2012 London Olympics and current home of the West Ham United soccer team.

Game two will be played on Sunday.