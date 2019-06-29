Breaking News
The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox stand for the United States' national anthem before the first of a two-game series at London Stadium on Saturday, June 29.
Tim Ireland/AP

In pictures: Major League Baseball goes to London

Updated 10:36 PM ET, Sat June 29, 2019

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox stand for the United States' national anthem before the first of a two-game series at London Stadium on Saturday, June 29.
Tim Ireland/AP

This weekend, sports fans in the UK got their first taste of live Major League Baseball when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees faced off in the MLB's inaugural London Series in London, England.

In an exciting first game, attendees were treated to an offensive showcase, with both teams scoring a combined 30 runs. The Yankees ultimately won the game 17-13. Before the game, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted and posed for pictures with both teams, including Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts who is believed to be a distant relative of Markle.

The two-game series is taking place at London Stadium, host of the 2012 London Olympics and current home of the West Ham United soccer team.

Game two will be played on Sunday.

Gleyber Torres, right, celebrates winning game one after recording the final out at London Stadium on June 29.
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Red Sox fans cheer during game one of the London Series.
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Fireworks explode following the Yankees' victory in game one on June 29.
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, presents Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, with a gift for their son Archie prior to game one on June 29.
Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty Images
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits a two-run home run in the first inning of game one on June 29.
Chris Trotman/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Fans cheer during batting practice prior to game one on June 29.
Tim Ireland/AP
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a two run home run during the fourth inning of game one on June 29.
Steven Flynn/USA Today Sports
Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during game one of the MLB London Series.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Red Sox infielder Brock Holt fails to hold onto the ball as Yankees first baseman Luke Voit slides into second base during game one of the MLB London series on June 29.
Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images
Fans bask in the sunshine outside of London Stadium on June 29.
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during game one of the MLB London Series on June 29.
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
From left, giant mascots King Henry VIII, the Loch Ness Monster, Winston Churchill and Freddie Mercury race around the warning track at the end of the fourth inning of game one of the MLB London series on June 29.
Alex Trautwig/MLB/Getty Images
From left, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Red Sox manager Alex Cora shake hands at home plate before game one of the London Series on June 29.
Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Boston Red Sox fans pose for a picture during game one on June 29.
Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images
Boston Red Sox players stand for the national anthem before a game one of the first-ever MLB London Series on June 29.
Bradley Collyer/AP
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, hugs Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox prior to game one of the London Series on June 29.
Peter Nicholls/AP
A Boston Red Sox fan shows off her team apparel at London Stadium on Friday, June 28, in London, England.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
Fans arrive for game one of the MLB London Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on June 29.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
A New York Yankees fan shows of her Yankees ring ahead of game one of the MLB London Series on June 29.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge signs autographs at the London Stadium on June 28.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
Boston Red Sox players take part in a team workout ahead of the first-ever MLB London Series on June 28.
Dan Istitene/Getty Images