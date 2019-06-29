(CNN) NBA veteran point guard Darren Collison is calling it a career to focus on faith.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison, 31, wrote in a letter published on ESPN's The Undefeated site. "I am one of the Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.

"With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

Pacers teammates shared reactions on Twitter.

"Respect! Big Bro happy retirement!" said Myles Turner.

