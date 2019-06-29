Trump defends remark to Putin, says meddling came up again 'after that'

(CNN) President Donald Trump was asked to clarify his sentiments to Russian President Vladimir Putin when he appeared to make light of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"You have to take a look at the word. I did say it," Trump said during a news conference in Osaka.

On Friday, Trump lightheartedly told Putin , "Don't meddle in the election" when asked by a reporter if the topic would come up during their bilateral meeting. The offhand remark, perhaps an attempt at levity, drew swift criticism.

Trump said he had a "tremendous discussion" with the Russian leader, and suggested it came up again later in their meeting.

"I did say it, and I did discuss it a little bit after that, too," he said.

