Osaka, Japan (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday he was "extremely angry and very unhappy" about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but claimed that "nobody has directly pointed a finger" at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite the conclusions of the CIA and a United Nations report.

"I'm extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place," Trump said when asked by CNN's Jim Acosta about Khashoggi.

Earlier Saturday, during a working breakfast with the prince, Trump brushed off a question about whether he would raise the subject of Khashoggi's murder.

"Uh," Trump said, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat frowning next to him, "thank you very much."

his own CIA, according to a senior US official and a source familiar with the matter, concluded the Saudi ruler authorized the brutal murder, And despite Trump's claim that "nobody has directly pointed a finger" at bin Salman, CNN reported in November 2018. A United Nations report released last week also implicated bin Salman.

