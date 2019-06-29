India wall collapse kills 15

(CNN) Fifteen people, including two children, have died after a wall collapsed in Pune, India.

Two people were rescued by India's National Disaster Response Force and are in hospital, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said.

The squad recovered the bodies of nine men, four women and two children.

And Venkatesham suggested that the wall, near a residential area, may have been brought down intentionally.

Pune Police are conducting an investigation into the reason for the collapse, he said, adding: "Whoever is responsible, firm action will be taken against them."

