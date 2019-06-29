India wall collapse kills 15

(CNN)Fifteen people, including two children, have died after a wall collapsed in Pune, India.
Two people were rescued by India's National Disaster Response Force and are in hospital, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said.
The squad recovered the bodies of nine men, four women and two children.
And Venkatesham suggested that the wall, near a residential area, may have been brought down intentionally.
Pune Police are conducting an investigation into the reason for the collapse, he said, adding: "Whoever is responsible, firm action will be taken against them."
Images from the scene showed vehicles that were damaged when the wall collapsed.
Pune has a population of around 3 million, making it the second-largest city in the western state of Maharashtra. It lies around 120 kilometers to the south-east of Mumbai.