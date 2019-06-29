India wall collapse kills 15

Breaking News

By Sandi Sidhu and Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 9:57 AM ET, Sat June 29, 2019

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of the wall collapse in Pune.
(CNN)Fifteen people, including two children, have died after a wall collapsed in Pune, India.

Two people were rescued by India's National Disaster Response Force and are in hospital, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said.
The squad recovered the bodies of nine men, four women and two children.
And Venkatesham suggested that the wall, near a residential area, may have been brought down intentionally.
    Pune Police are conducting an investigation into the reason for the collapse, he said, adding: "Whoever is responsible, firm action will be taken against them."
      Images from the scene showed vehicles that were damaged when the wall collapsed.
      Pune has a population of around 3 million, making it the second-largest city in the western state of Maharashtra. It lies around 120 kilometers to the south-east of Mumbai.