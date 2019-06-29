'The spirit is undaunted': Portraits showcase strength of senior athletes

(CNN) After her first knee replacement surgery, Kathy Meares was told that she could never run again. She was 36 years old and an avid runner. Meares was devastated.

"I said, OK, well my life is over, there's nothing to do," Meares said.

But then her doctor said she could try walking a 23-minute mile -- no faster, or she would risk injury.

"It was so boring, so I started walking faster and faster," Meares said. Four total knee replacement surgeries later, Meares brought down her time to 11 and a half minutes per mile and has competed in over 30 different 5K, 10K and half-marathon power walking races.

Meares is now 72 years old and most recently won a gold medal in the 70-to-74 age group of the 1,500-meter power walking event at the 2019 National Senior Games, the largest multi-sport competition in the world for men and women age 50 and older.

