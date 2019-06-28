Breaking News

After 20 years of negotiations, EU strikes trade deal with Mercosur

By Maria Ramirez Uribe and Caitlin Hu, CNN

Updated 7:21 PM ET, Fri June 28, 2019

This undated image shows the gondola in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is one of the four countries that comprise the Mercosur trade bloc.
(CNN)After more than 20 years of negotiations, Mercosur and the European Union reached a comprehensive trade agreement in Brussels on Friday.

"The new trade framework -- part of a wider Association Agreement between the two regions -- will consolidate a strategic political and economic partnership and create significant opportunities for sustainable growth on both sides," a European Union news release said.
According to the EU statement, the deal will remove the majority of tariffs on EU exports to Mercosur, a bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Mercosur countries have agreed to open their markets to the European Union, saving them more than $4.5 billion worth of duties per year. This makes it the largest trade agreement the European Union has ever concluded.
The trade pact will cover a population of more than 780 million and will consolidate the political and economic partnerships between the countries.
    "I measure my words carefully when I say that this is a historical moment. In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade," the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
    The trade agreement is part of a larger association agreement that is set to enhance political dialogue and increase cooperation in areas such as migration, environmental protection, digital economy and human rights.