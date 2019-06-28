After 20 years of negotiations, EU strikes trade deal with Mercosur

(CNN) After more than 20 years of negotiations, Mercosur and the European Union reached a comprehensive trade agreement in Brussels on Friday.

"The new trade framework -- part of a wider Association Agreement between the two regions -- will consolidate a strategic political and economic partnership and create significant opportunities for sustainable growth on both sides," a European Union news release said.

#Mercosur #trade deal done! A historical moment. In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending a strong signal that we stand for rules-based trade. Largest trade agreement 🇪🇺 has ever concluded. Positive outcome for environment & consumers.https://t.co/AE5z78c81J — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 28, 2019

According to the EU statement, the deal will remove the majority of tariffs on EU exports to Mercosur, a bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Mercosur countries have agreed to open their markets to the European Union, saving them more than $4.5 billion worth of duties per year. This makes it the largest trade agreement the European Union has ever concluded.

The trade pact will cover a population of more than 780 million and will consolidate the political and economic partnerships between the countries.

"I measure my words carefully when I say that this is a historical moment. In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade," the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.

