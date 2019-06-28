After 20 years of negotiations, EU strikes trade deal with Mercosur

(CNN)After more than 20 years of negotiations, Mercosur and the European Union reached a comprehensive trade agreement in Brussels on Friday.
"The new trade framework -- part of a wider Association Agreement between the two regions -- will consolidate a strategic political and economic partnership and create significant opportunities for sustainable growth on both sides," a European Union news release said.
According to the EU statement, the deal will remove the majority of tariffs on EU exports to Mercosur, a bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Mercosur countries have agreed to open their markets to the European Union, saving them more than $4.5 billion worth of duties per year. This makes it the largest trade agreement the European Union has ever concluded.
The trade pact will cover a population of more than 780 million and will consolidate the political and economic partnerships between the countries.
"I measure my words carefully when I say that this is a historical moment. In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade," the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
The trade agreement is part of a larger association agreement that is set to enhance political dialogue and increase cooperation in areas such as migration, environmental protection, digital economy and human rights.