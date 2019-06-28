The week in 27 photos

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, June 22.
A child gestures in front of a polar bear at a zoo in Mulhouse, France, on Wednesday, June 26.
A young student yawns during a graduation ceremony in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, June 21.
A lemur at Rome's zoo jumps over another lemur enjoying a fruity block of ice on Tuesday, June 25.
A Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga during the annual Ambubachi festival in Guwahati, India, on Friday, June 21. It was International Yoga Day.
Blind schoolchildren in Santiago, Chile, use tools created by NASA and Edinboro University to experience an eclipse with their senses on Tuesday, June 25. The event came a week ahead of a total solar eclipse in Chile and other South American countries.
A bee draws nectar from the flowers of a rose bush in Moscow on Sunday, June 23.
The AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform over Newcastle, Northern Ireland, during the Festival of Flight on Saturday, June 22.
A man covered in mud and dried banana leaves takes part in the Taong Putik (mud people) Festival in Bibiclat, Philippines, on Monday, June 24. According to locals, the festival traces its history from the Pacific War and re-enacts how rain stopped the execution of 14 villagers by Japanese soldiers in 1944. The townsfolk considered this as a miracle from St. John, and every year villagers roll in mud to show their gratitude to the saint.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain is carried by ground personnel after she and her crew safely landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 25. The crew was returning from the International Space Station.