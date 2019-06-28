Breaking News

The week in 28 photos

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Fri June 28, 2019

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on Monday, June 24. They drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/mexico-father-daughter-dead-rio-grande-wednesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shocking image&lt;/a&gt; was a grim reminder of the dangerous journey migrants take to get to the United States.
During the Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, June 27, US Sen. Kamala Harris confronts former Vice President Joe Biden, left, on recent comments he made about working with segregationists. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/27/politics/democratic-primary-debate-night-two-joe-biden-bernie-sanders-kamala-harris/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She raised the issue&lt;/a&gt; while talking about race and recalling her own childhood. At center is US Sen. Bernie Sanders. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/gallery/first-democratic-debates-miami-nbc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In pictures: The first Democratic debates&lt;/a&gt;
Dominic Lendo dances in front of Michael Jackson&#39;s mausoleum in Glendale, California, on Tuesday, June 25. It was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/25/entertainment/michael-jackson-death-anniversary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 10th anniversary of the singer&#39;s death.&lt;/a&gt;
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, June 22.
Famed daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a tightrope 25 stories above New York&#39;s Times Square on Sunday, June 23. A huge crowd watched as Wallenda and his sister Lijana made &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/23/us/flying-wallendas-times-square/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the nerve-racking 1,300-foot crossing&lt;/a&gt; between 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square.
British Prime Minister Theresa May &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/28/asia/theresa-may-vladimir-putin-g20-gbr-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets Russian President Vladimir Putin&lt;/a&gt; during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28.
Tiffany Caban, a 31-year-old former public defender, celebrates Tuesday, June 25, as she claimed victory over other Democrats in the race to be the next district attorney of Queens County, New York. She was leading Wednesday with the race too close to call. If &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/tiffany-caban-queens-district-attorney-democratic-primary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the results&lt;/a&gt; are confirmed, she will have defeated the party establishment favorite and four other candidates on a promise of radical change.
A child gestures in front of a polar bear at a zoo in Mulhouse, France, on Wednesday, June 26.
A young student yawns during a graduation ceremony in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, June 21.
A woman mourns during the funeral of Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen on Wednesday, June 26. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/23/africa/ethiopia-attack-general-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A failed coup&lt;/a&gt; in Ethiopia&#39;s northern Amhara regional state government led to Mekonnen and three other people being killed, said the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ten presidential candidates take the stage for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/gallery/first-democratic-debates-miami-nbc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first Democratic debate&lt;/a&gt; in Miami on Wednesday, June 26. The candidates, from left, are New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, US Rep. Tim Ryan, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, US Sen. Cory Booker, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former US Rep. Beto O&#39;Rourke, US Sen. Amy Klobuchar, US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former US Rep. John Delaney.
This image, taken Saturday, June 22, from the International Space Station, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/us/raikoke-volcano-erupting-space-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shows a plume of ash&lt;/a&gt; from the Raikoke volcano. Raikoke is an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean, off the coasts of Russia and Japan.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hugs Faith Olukoya at a photography workshop in Kingston, England, on Tuesday, June 25. Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II gave the duchess, a keen photographer, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/style/article/queen-kate-patronage-scli-intl-gbr/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her longstanding patronage of the Royal Photographic Society.&lt;/a&gt;
Singer Lady Gaga performs with dancers &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/25/entertainment/lady-gaga-apollo-show/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the legendary Apollo Theater&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Monday, June 24.
A lemur at Rome&#39;s zoo jumps over another lemur enjoying a fruity block of ice on Tuesday, June 25.
Ten presidential candidates take the stage for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/gallery/first-democratic-debates-miami-nbc/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a Democratic debate in Miami &lt;/a&gt;on Thursday, June 27. The candidates, from left, are author Marianne Williamson; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; businessman Andrew Yang; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden; US Sen. Bernie Sanders; US Sen. Kamala Harris; US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; US Sen. Michael Bennet; and US Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Hong Kong to demand the complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill on Monday, June 24. The bill, which was suspended earlier this month, would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2019/06/09/world/gallery/hong-kong-extradition-protest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;It has been met with widespread opposition,&lt;/a&gt; including from Hong Kong&#39;s traditionally conservative business community.
A Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga during the annual Ambubachi festival in Guwahati, India, on Friday, June 21. It was International Yoga Day.
Blind schoolchildren in Santiago, Chile, use tools created by NASA and Edinboro University to experience an eclipse with their senses on Tuesday, June 25. The event came a week ahead of a total solar eclipse in Chile and other South American countries.
People cool off at a lake in Haltern am See, Germany, on Wednesday, June 26. Germany recorded &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/europe/germany-heatwave-europe-grm-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;its highest-ever June temperature&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday: 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.5 degrees Fahrenheit).
A bee draws nectar from the flowers of a rose bush in Moscow on Sunday, June 23.
Rapper Cardi B performs at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/23/entertainment/bet-awards-2019-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the BET Awards&lt;/a&gt; in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23. She was the most-nominated artist of the night.
Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X helps Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan at a restaurant in Osaka, Japan, on Monday, June 24. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/donald-trump-xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-g20-meetings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The G20 summit&lt;/a&gt; is in Osaka this weekend.
The AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform over Newcastle, Northern Ireland, during the Festival of Flight on Saturday, June 22.
A man covered in mud and dried banana leaves takes part in the Taong Putik (mud people) Festival in Bibiclat, Philippines, on Monday, June 24. According to locals, the festival traces its history from the Pacific War and re-enacts how rain stopped the execution of 14 villagers by Japanese soldiers in 1944. The townsfolk considered this as a miracle from St. John, and every year villagers roll in mud to show their gratitude to the saint.
Children cool off in a fountain in Nice, France, on Wednesday, June 26. France is in the sweaty grasp of a hot-weather phenomenon known as &quot;la canicule,&quot; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/europe/france-heat-map-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;forecasters are running out of ways&lt;/a&gt; to describe both its immediate danger and ominous long-term significance.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain is carried by ground personnel after she and her crew safely landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 25. The crew was returning from the International Space Station.
A candlelight vigil takes place outside the US Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, on Tuesday, June 25. The facility &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/26/politics/clint-texas-border-facility-migrant-children/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been under scrutiny&lt;/a&gt; after a team of lawyers, doctors and advocates said last week that migrant children were held under poor health and hygiene conditions there and in several other facilities in Texas. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2019/06/20/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0621/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 26 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Take a look at 28 photos of the week from June 21 through June 28.