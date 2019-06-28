Pennsylvania is sealing 30 million criminal records as part of Clean Slate law

(CNN) Pennsylvania will start sealing millions of criminal records Friday as part of a Clean Slate bill signed into law last year.

The law aims to help people with criminal records get their lives back on track, and will wipe out more than half of the charges in the state court's database by the time it's fully implemented next year, officials say.

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is the first state to implement the law, but other states are working on similar measures.

Here's what you should know:

What's the law about?