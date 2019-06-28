Nestlé Toll House is making cookie dough you are supposed to eat. No, seriously

(CNN) Go ahead, lick the spoon! Nestlé Toll House has hinted that it's rolling out cookie dough that is safe to eat.

Word has been hushed so far, but the cookie company did retweet a Cosmopolitan article featuring 15-ounce jars of ready-to-eat dough.

And on Instagram, a shopper at a Publix in Florida, posted a picture of two jars of the edible treat and wrote how excited he was.

There was further confirmation when a Twitter user posted an image of the edible dough on the shelves of a store freezer.

Read More