(CNN) A Minneapolis pastor and his congregation have been expelled from the Evangelical Covenant Church for their support of the LGBT community and their position on same-sex marriage.

The denomination's national leaders voted Friday to remove the First Covenant Church of Minneapolis from its roster and evicted Rev. Dan Collinson, the church's pastor.

They were found to be "out of harmony" with its policies due to their stance on human sexuality, the ECC said in a statement. The vote was taken at the ECC's annual meeting, which is held yearly to decide on the denomination's business matters.

The denomination, founded by Swedish immigrants in 1885, considers heterosexual marriage, faithfulness in heterosexual marriage and abstinence for single individuals the standard, according to their website.

It defines itself as "evangelical, but not exclusive; biblical, but not doctrinaire; traditional, but not rigid, and congregational, but not independent."

