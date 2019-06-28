25,000 fireworks are recalled after a boy loses his hand

(CNN) With Independence Day drawing near, a recent tragedy and subsequent recall highlight the possible dangers of rockets and other explosives: Grandma's Fireworks in Indiana recalled 18 products, totaling 25,000 individual fireworks, after an explosion caused a boy to lose his hand, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said this week.

The boy now has a prosthetic hand, according to the TV station.

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics, which produce a loud noise and have been known to result in a greater than expected explosion.

Overloading fireworks violates the federal regulatory standard for this product, according to the safety commission, which is charged with protecting public safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the fireworks, which were made in China and sold by Grandma's Fireworks from January 2009 through April. There were no online sales, according to the safety commission.

Chris Hannon, co-owner of Grandma's, told WLWT that she was "crushed" by the boys' injuries.

"I think the hard thing is that we are always so careful, and we're both grandmas and we have really, really tried hard," said Hannon, who said the Chinese manufacturer mislabeled the fireworks and so she did not know they violated federal regulations. "We were doing everything by the book."