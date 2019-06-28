Breeders' Cup is going to stay at Santa Anita this year, despite spotlight on horse deaths

(CNN) Thoroughbred racing's year-end championships will happen as scheduled at Southern California's Santa Anita Park in November, despite a recent spotlight on racehorse deaths at the park, the event's board of directors said Thursday.

The 2019 Breeders' Cup World Championships are scheduled for November 1-2 at Santa Anita, one of the most famous horse racing parks in the United States.

But the park has come under heightened scrutiny after 30 horses died there since December . The state horse racing board is investigating trainers to see if they played a role in the deaths, and is working with prosecutors into whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the horses.

The president of the Breeders' Cup said the board unanimously decided to keep the championships at the park this year after noting "meaningful and effective reforms and best practices have been implemented in recent months at Santa Anita."

"We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts," Craig Fravel, Breeders' Cup president and CEO, said. "We look forward to showing the world the best in thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues."

