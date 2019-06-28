Ocasio-Cortez invites Megan Rapinoe to the House of Representatives in place of the White House

(CNN) On Tuesday, US women's soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe went viral after making it clear that she was not going to go to the White House if her team won the World Cup.

So, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to invite the team to another house: The House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez posted her invitation Friday just hours after the team defeated host France to reach the World Cup semifinals. Rapinoe scored both goals in the 2-1 win.

"It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they'd like," the New York congresswoman wrote.

It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they'd like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe accepted the invitation tweeting: "Consider it done @AOC"

