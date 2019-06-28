Alaska's warming ocean is putting food and jobs at risk, scientists say

(CNN) The ice around Alaska is not just melting. It's gotten so low that the situation is endangering some residents' food and jobs.

"The seas are extraordinarily warm. It is impacting the ability for Americans in the region to put food on the table right now," said University of Alaska climate specialist Rick Thoman.

Ocean temperatures in the Chukchi and North Bering seas are nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit (five degrees Celsius) above normal, satellite data shows.

"The northern Bering & southern Chukchi Seas are baking," Thoman wrote this week in a tweet.

There are immediate local and commercial impacts along the state's western and northern coastlines, Thoman told CNN. Birds and marine animals are showing up dead, he said, and sea temperatures are warm enough to support algal blooms, which can make the waters toxic to wildlife.

