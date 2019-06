(CNN) The gentle rustle of leaves. Raindrops softly tapping on the window. John McEnroe describing the maximum permitted length and width of a regulation tennis racket, as per Appendix II of the International Tennis Federation rulebook.

Certain sounds just scream "relaxation."

And now, that final option is available to lull you to sleep, or take a weight off your shoulders after a stressful day.

"Before we begin, take a moment to sit back and relax, letting your eyes fall gently closed," instructs the ex-pro, known for his frequent racket-breaking outbursts and profane rants at officials. "Picture yourself resting on a comfy grass court, as the summer breeze drifts by and birds call out in the distance," he adds.

