Group aimed at electing LGBTQ public officials backs Buttigieg

Miami (CNN) Victory Fund, a political action committee whose sole aim is electing LGBTQ politicians to office, plans to endorse Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday in New York , the group's president and CEO tells CNN.

"Victory Fund has a singular mission and that is to help LGBT people succeed in the political process," said Annise Parker, the head of Victory Fund and the former mayor of Houston who was one of the first gay mayors of a major US city when she was elected in 2010. "He is what we work for. He is the embodiment of the mission."

The endorsement is the first time Victory Fund has endorsed a presidential candidate.

Buttigieg's candidacy, especially early in his campaign, benefited from considerable support from gay activists and donors, many of whom helped fill his campaign coffers before he caught considerable momentum. Victory Fund's endorsement comes a day after the mayor used his closing statement in the first Democratic primary debate to say his marriage exists only because of one vote on the Supreme Court.

Parker noted, however, that the organization did not get behind Buttigieg until he showed some viability in the presidential race.

Parker said she told Buttigieg in a private conversation that he needed to "go out and compete" and "do your absolute best" before the group got behind him.

"We have watched him thus far in the race and we believe that he has earned our endorsement just as he has earned the support of hundreds of thousands of Americans all across the country," Parker said. "He is a capable, competent, experienced leader, ready to move up in politics."

Victory Fund's endorsement of Buttigieg will come on Friday at an event in Brooklyn and is being billed as a Pride weekend kickoff with the Buttigieg campaign. The event is a fundraiser, with tickets running between $50 and $1,000.

Buttigieg, at the age of 33, came out in a 2015 essay in the South Bend Tribune, where he nodded to the fact that the Supreme Court would soon decide on whether same-sex marriage was legal nationally by writing that he thoght his public coming out "could do some good" for people struggling with their sexuality.

"It took me a while to come out, a long while, even to myself, it was a long road of self-awareness and struggle and denial," Buttigieg told an audience in Iowa in June. "Even after I did come out to myself and started to tell friends and was elected mayor of my hometown, it was easy to drag my feet about telling anyone else."

Buttigieg's rise from small-city mayor to standout presidential candidate has turned him into a gay icon, a position that even the mayor has said was unlikely for him just a few years ago.

Buttigieg wrote in his 2019 campaign memoir that, when he came out later in life, he didn't want to become "a poster child for LGBT issues." And in speeches to LGBTQ groups on the campaign trail -- including in an emotional address at the Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch in Washington earlier this year -- Buttigieg said, "If you had shown me exactly what it was that made me gay, I would have cut it out with a knife."

"Thank God there was no knife," he added.

Other LGBTQ lawmakers, like former Rep. Barney Frank, have watched Buttigieg's rise with astonishment, bewildered by the fact that a gay politician would reach such heights.

"It's a sign of enormous progress," said Frank, who married his longtime partner, James Ready in 2012, making him the first gay politician to be married in office. "I would have told you three or four years ago, a gay candidate will be OK, but I didn't think it will be an asset."

"It keeps moving quicker," Frank added, cognizant that then-Sen. Barack Obama did not favor same-sex marriage during his 2008 run and only backed marriage equality in 2012, a mere seven years ago.

Parker said Buttigieg's candidacy, in and of itself, is groundbreaking.

"Every day Pete Buttigieg is part of this amazing campaign, he sets new standards and he breaks new ground," she said.

But it's also the unsaid moments -- like when Buttigieg announced his campaign and was embraced onstage by his husband, Chasten -- that reverberate beyond the LGBTQ community and normalize gay marriages for many Americans who may not seem gay couples on a regular basis, Parker said.

"It is even more powerful when he stands up, hand in hand with his husband, and that image is beamed into American households all across America," said Parker. "He is opening up who we are as LGBTQ people, he is changing the image of who we are, and he is broadening our representation."