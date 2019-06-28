Thomas urges Supreme Court to revisit abortion precedents as judges dodge another case

Washington (CNN) An Alabama law that prohibits a type of surgical abortion that is clinically referred to as Dilation and Evacuation will remain blocked after the Supreme Court declined on Friday to hear the case, but Justice Clarence Thomas made clear he wants the court to consider rolling back historical precedent on abortion.

The West Alabama Women's Center, represented by the ACLU, argues the law prohibits physicians from performing and abortion using "the most commonly used method for performing pre-viability second trimester abortions."

In court briefs they argue that "starting around 15 weeks" D&E is the "only abortion method that can be performed outside a hospital; it accounts for 95% of second-trimester abortions nationally and 99% of abortions after 15 weeks in Alabama." They also dispute the robustness of the health exception for women.

The law is separate from a different Alabama law that was most recently in the news that is a flat out ban on abortion. That one only takes effect November 15.

Thomas agreed that the court should not have taken up this case because the lower had held that other abortions methods available in Alabama were "too risky." He reiterated, however, that the court should revisit its precedent on abortion.

