Kamala Harris still doesn't have a straight answer on whether she supports Medicare for All

(CNN) Amid the huzzahs and high-fives for Kamala Harris' star turn at Thursday night's 2020 presidential debate, a sour note emerged: Harris, again, seemed to walk back her position on whether she supports the total elimination of the private health care insurance industry.

In the debate itself, the moderators asked the 10 candidates on stage to raise their hand if they supported the abolishing of the private health care market in favor of a government-run program -- as outlined in Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan. Only two candidates -- Sanders, obvi, and Harris -- raised their hands.

Which seemed pretty cut and dry. But, it wasn't!

After the debate, Harris and her team sought to amend her seeming support for the total elimination of the private industry. She had misunderstood the question, they argued, believing that she was raising her hand to say that her own health care -- as a member of Congress -- would be eliminated and put into a government-run system.

"So, the question was would you be willing to give up your private insurance," Harris said on CBS's "This Morning" Friday . When one of the CBS anchors noted that that wasn't how the question was asked, Harris replied, "that is certainly what I heard." She then added: "I am supportive of a Medicare for All policy, and under a Medicare for All policy, private insurance would certainly exist for supplemental coverage."

