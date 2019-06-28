Kamala Harris still doesn't have a straight answer on whether she supports Medicare for All

(CNN)Amid the huzzahs and high-fives for Kamala Harris' star turn at Thursday night's 2020 presidential debate, a sour note emerged: Harris, again, seemed to walk back her position on whether she supports the total elimination of the private health care insurance industry.
In the debate itself, the moderators asked the 10 candidates on stage to raise their hand if they supported the abolishing of the private health care market in favor of a government-run program -- as outlined in Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan. Only two candidates -- Sanders, obvi, and Harris -- raised their hands.
Which seemed pretty cut and dry. But, it wasn't!
After the debate, Harris and her team sought to amend her seeming support for the total elimination of the private industry. She had misunderstood the question, they argued, believing that she was raising her hand to say that her own health care -- as a member of Congress -- would be eliminated and put into a government-run system.
"So, the question was would you be willing to give up your private insurance," Harris said on CBS's "This Morning" Friday. When one of the CBS anchors noted that that wasn't how the question was asked, Harris replied, "that is certainly what I heard." She then added: "I am supportive of a Medicare for All policy, and under a Medicare for All policy, private insurance would certainly exist for supplemental coverage."
Here's the exact wording of moderator Lester Holt's question: "And this is going to be a show of hands question. We asked a question about health care last night that spurred a lot of discussion, as you know. We're going to do it again now. Many people watching at home have health insurance through their employer. Who here would abolish their private health insurance in favorite of a government-run plan?"
Is it possible that Harris interpreted that question as being about her specific health insurance? Maybe! But, none of the other nine candidates on stage Thursday night had that same confusion. Neither did the 10 candidates who NBC asked the same question the previous night. (Only Elizabeth Warren and Bill de Blasio raised their hands in support of the elimination of private insurance on Wednesday night.)
That Harris simply misunderstood the question seems a bit fishy for two reasons.
First, as I just noted, not only had the private insurance industry question been asked -- in the same way -- less than 24 hours before in the previous night's debate. And the answers the candidates offered on Wednesday -- particularly Warren's -- drew lots of attention. It's very hard to imagine that Harris was caught totally off guard by the same question being asked of her -- or thought that what was being asked was something more nuanced than "Do you want to get rid of all private health insurance?"
The second reason why Harris' misunderstanding explanation is hard to swallow is that she's already done this whole rigamarole once before!
Back in January, at a CNN town hall in Iowa, this exchange happened between Harris and moderator Jake Tapper:
Tapper: So just to follow up -- so just to follow up on that, and correct me if I'm wrong, to reiterate, you support the Medicare for All bill, I think ...
Harris: Correct.
Tapper: ... initially co-sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders. You're also a co-sponsor onto it. I believe it will totally elim