Supreme Court to decide future of DACA protections for undocumented immigrants

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court said Friday it will review next term President Donald Trump's decision to terminate an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, setting up a potential decision in the heart of the 2020 presidential election.

A decision siding with the administration could strip protections for some 700,000 so-called Dreamers.

The justices have been considering whether to take up the case for months, while allowing renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to continue, even as the Trump administration cracked down on issues related to immigration. Renewals for the program will continue as the court considers the case.

The announcement was made with no noted dissent.

The program, which protects participants from deportation and allows them to work in the US, has become a focal point in the debate over Trump's proposed US-Mexico border wall and efforts to crack down on immigration.

