'Conscience objection' rule for medical care delayed after legal challenge

(CNN) The Trump administration has agreed to delay a nationwide rule that would allow health care workers to deny services for religious reasons, according to a news release by the San Francisco city attorney.

The rule was set to take effect on July 22, but after Dennis J. Herrera, the city attorney of San Francisco, filed a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the rule from taking effect, the US Department of Health and Human Services agreed to delay it until at least November 22, the news release says.

"Faced with the law, the Trump administration blinked," Herrera said. "We have won this battle -- and it was an important one -- but the fight is not over. The Trump administration is trying to systematically limit access to critical medical care for women, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable patients. We're not going to let that happen. We will continue to stand up for what's right. Hospitals are no place to put personal beliefs above patient care. Refusing treatment to vulnerable patients should not leave anyone with a clear conscience."

Herrera filed a legal challenge against the administration after the rule was announced in May.

