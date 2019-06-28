Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls Eric Trump spitting incident 'repugnant'

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned a Windy City restaurant worker who allegedly spat on Eric Trump at a cocktail lounge on Tuesday night.

The Democrat said during a press conference Thursday that the episode was "repugnant" and that "no one deserves that." She said it was "very gracious" of Eric Trump not to press charges for the incident that happened at The Aviary, a cocktail bar.

Lightfoot has since spoken with Eric Trump and "checked in with him about what had happened," she said Thursday.

Lightfoot used the incident to call out partisan divides exacerbated by the Trump presidency. Pushing for respect across political differences during the press conference, she said that "civility matters."

