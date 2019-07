Steven Greenhouse is a former New York Times labor reporter and author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor, to be published by Knopf this August. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

With the 2020 presidential debates officially underway, the candidates need to be asked about their positions on some fundamental worker rights. The United States is the world's wealthiest nation, but when it comes to basic rights like paid leave and health care, its workers are far behind those in other advanced industrial nations.

The United States is among a small group of countries that does not have laws guaranteeing paid maternity leave, for example. The only other nations without such protections are Suriname, Papua New Guinea and several Pacific island states. Over 100 countries have legislation that guarantees workers at least 14 weeks' paid maternity leave. In the United Kingdom , for instance, parents of newborns can generally share up to 50 weeks of leave, including 37 weeks of paid leave.

The United States is also the only industrial nation that doesn't have a national law guaranteeing workers any vacation, paid or unpaid. The European Union guarantees workers at least four weeks' paid vacation in all 28 member countries. The UK calls for 28 days' vacation, and France guarantees six weeks' vacation.

The United States is the only country among 34 industrial nations (other than South Korea) that doesn't guarantee paid sick days. While many Americans take paid sick days for granted, over half of workers in the bottom fourth of wage earners receive no paid sick leave. I've interviewed grocery store workers and nurses whose bosses fired them for taking a day off because they were sick or they had a sick child.

I never cease to be astonished that when it comes to these basic rights — family-friendly protections that are fundamental to reducing work-life stress — American workers are so far behind their counterparts in other nations. Whenever a lawmaker in Congress introduces a bill to require employer-paid sick leave or employer-paid parental leave, these proposals go nowhere because many corporate lobbyists scream that these are horrific "mandates" that will be hugely expensive and may force corporations to lay off workers or even go out of business. These lobbyists mysteriously ignore that myriad businesses in other industrial nations survive and thrive even with these worker-friendly rules.

