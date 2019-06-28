Myron Brilliant is executive vice president and head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

All eyes will be on President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan.

The stakes couldn't be higher. This summit offers an important chance to stave off a prolonged trade war between the world's two largest economies, one that would throw the entire global economy into a tailspin.

Until May, US-China relations seemed on the mend. Top officials on both sides engaged in intense shuttle diplomacy and late-night trade talks. It looked like a year of tit-for-tat tariffs — which President Trump originally imposed to combat China's forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft, market protectionism and other unfair trade practices — might soon come to an end.

Tariffs have already hammered businesses in both nations. Total US exports to China from January through April fell roughly 21% compared to the same period last year. And costlier imports have forced US manufacturers to lay off workers to cut costs. Meanwhile, US imports from China from January through April dropped nearly 13% from the previous year.