62 people have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to fresh papayas

(CNN) Sixty-two people in eight US states have fallen ill this year from Salmonella related to fresh papayas imported from Mexico, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses range from mid-January up to June 8, with the highest number occurring in April. Of those who've gotten sick, 23 have been hospitalized.

So far, no deaths are reported.

Salmonella, which rarely affects how food tastes or smells, lives in the intestinal tracts of animals, including birds and people.

If you're not sure where your papayas have come from, throw them out

