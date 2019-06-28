Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away— here's what to shop right now

Story highlights Amazon Prime Day starts on July 15, 2019. Get ready for big savings.

It is not too early to get started. Check out these deals that are going on right now!

Every summer, Amazon graces us with the ultimate shopping holiday, with deals and discounts we can grab from the comfort of our own homes. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and the savings are going to be bigger than ever.

More discounts, however, means it could be even harder to navigate. But CNN Underscored will be with you every step of the way, making sure you have access to the sale, as well as an inside look at the best deals.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and the savings are massive enough to rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While we don't have a list of deals yet, we can expect savings in practically every category, from clothes and appliances to electronics and skin care. The biggest markdowns will likely be on Amazon devices, such as Echo speakers, Fire TV, and Fire tablets.

Last year, the sale lasted 36 hours, and shoppers went crazy over a few products in particular, including the Instant Pot (originally $79.95, Prime Day price $58.99; amazon.com), Bose QuietComfort Headphones ($177.99, Prime Day price $125; amazon.com), and the 23andMe DNA Test ($169, Prime Day price $99; amazon.com).

When is it?

This year, Prime Day will last for two full days, July 15 and 16. With an extra 12 hours of savings this year, we can expect even more great deals.

How do I shop Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. Fortunately, signing up for a Prime membership ($12.99/month; amazon.com) is super easy. Just sign up here, and you'll be ready to save!

What are the other benefits of joining Prime?

An Amazon Prime membership offers more than just the ability to shop the epic Prime Day sale. When you sign up, you'll receive loads of extra benefits, including free delivery in as little as two hours. Not only will you get exclusive access to deals and discounts before non-Prime members, but you'll also get tons of freebies. This includes free TV shows, movies, and Amazon Originals that you can watch anytime, and the opportunity to listen to over 2 million songs ad-free! You'll get a monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as bonus games and free in-game loot!

Amazon Prime Day deals happening right now

It is not too early to get started today. Check out these deals that are going on right now!

Home

Save up to 20% off Furniture from Amazon Brands

Save up to 20% off Rivet Home Furnishings

Save up to 20% off Stone & Beam Home Furnishings

Save up to 20% off AmazonBasics Tools and Home Improvement

Tech

Fire TV Recast $129.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Echo Input ($14.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cloud Cam + myQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($99.98, originally $187.96; amazon.com)

LG Stylo 4 -- 32 GB ($249.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot ($169, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Brands

Take up to 50% off women's active wear from Amazon Essentials, Core 10, and Starter.

Save up to 40% on men's shirts from Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, and Amazon Essentials.

Take 20% off of AmazonBasics.

Save up to 30% on everyday essentials from Solimo, Presto!, Happy Belly, and more.

Fashion

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men's and women's clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Save up to 70% on Seafolly Australia Swimwear.

Save up to 50% on athletic shoes from Reebok, Puma, and more.

Save up to 20% on childrenswear from Gerber, The Children's Place, and more.

Save up to 40% on certified fine jewelry.

Celeb Deals

Star-studded deals have arrived! Amazon is collaborating with actors, musicians and artists to provide you with access to exclusive deals on items from your favorite celebrities.

Save 20% on This Saves Lives with Kristen Bell.

Take 20% off Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport.

Save 20% on Performance Inspired Nutrition by Mark Wahlberg.

Take 20% off Zac Brown's Demer Box.

Plus, Lady Gaga launched a new beauty line: HAUS LABORATORIES. If you are a prime member, products will be available for preorder on July 15 at 12AM PT.

More Prime Savings

Enjoy four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99

Take 50% off movie rentals on Prime Video.

Save 66% on your first three months of Audible.

Take up to 75% off Audible Escape.

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited and get the first three months free!

Save up to 40% on groceries with AmazonFresh, plus, get $15 off your first order of $35 or more.

Take 30% off your first Prime Book Box for hand-picked children's books sent right to your door.

Check out the Happy School Year store for all your back to school needs.

Take 30% off your entire Twitch Merch with code PRIME2019.