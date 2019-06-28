Amazon Prime Day is almost here and it's bringing 48 hours of savings

Story highlights Amazon Prime Day starts on July 15, 2019. Get ready for big savings.

On July 10, Prime Members can tune in to a live performance by Taylor Swift!

Every summer, Amazon graces us with the ultimate shopping holiday, with deals and discounts we can grab from the comfort of our own homes. Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and the savings are going to be bigger than ever.

More discounts, however, means it could be even harder to navigate. But CNN Underscored will be with you every step of the way, making sure you have access to the sale, as well as an inside look at the best deals.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and the savings are massive enough to rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While we don't have a list of deals yet, we can expect savings in practically every category, from clothes and appliances to electronics and skin care. The biggest markdowns will likely be on Amazon devices, such as Echo speakers, Fire TV, and Fire tablets.

Last year, the sale lasted 36 hours, and shoppers went crazy over a few products in particular, including the Instant Pot (originally $79.95, Prime Day price $58.99; amazon.com), Bose QuietComfort Headphones ($177.99, Prime Day price $125; amazon.com), and the 23andMe DNA Test ($169, Prime Day price $99; amazon.com).

When is it?

This year, Prime Day will last for two full days, July 15 and 16. With an extra 12 hours of savings this year, we can expect even more great deals.

How do I shop Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. Fortunately, signing up for a Prime membership ($12.99/month; amazon.com) is super easy. Just sign up here, and you'll be ready to save!

What are the other benefits of joining Prime?

An Amazon Prime membership offers more than just the ability to shop the epic Prime Day sale. When you sign up, you'll receive loads of extra benefits, including free delivery in as little as two hours. Not only will you get exclusive access to deals and discounts before non-Prime members, but you'll also get tons of freebies. This includes free TV shows, movies, and Amazon Originals that you can watch anytime, and the opportunity to listen to over 2 million songs ad-free! You'll get a monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as bonus games and free in-game loot!

If you need more of a reason to join Prime, ahead of Prime Day memebers will get access to the inaugural Prime Day Concert. Prime Members can tune in to see performances by major stars such as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and SZA live on July 20 at 9 p.m. EDT.