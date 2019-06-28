5 great pieces to shop at Eileen Fisher's major sale

If you're looking to update your warm-weather wardrobe for less, you won't want to miss out on Eileen Fisher's epic sale going on now. For a limited time, you can shop some of the eco-conscious retailer's most stylish summer pieces, including linen pants and dresses, shoes, handbags, accessories and more, on major markdown. The sale, which lasts from now until July 7, 2019, is offering up to 60% off must-have sale items.

If you're not already familiar with Eileen Fisher, let us be the first to introduce you. The company works to support the environment, human rights and initiatives for women and girls. It does so through the use of organic fabrics and materials, artisanal designs and creations, fair trade ethics and policies for creating products with responsible fibers, and a strong commitment to recycle, reuse and reduce waste. It even offers a Renew program for gently used pieces that are returned, which are cleaned and resold in order to help the environment and eliminate waste.

From easy, breezy dresses to chic workwear to vacation-ready linen pants and everything in between, Eileen Fisher is making an impact on our world and environment with its minimal and modern designs, and helping women everywhere feel good about what they're wearing.

We couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to score its stylish designs on deep discount. Scroll down to shop our five favorite pieces on sale now, and check out the rest of the incredible sale section here.

An airy linen dress that works for the office, beach and everywhere in between

Eileen Fisher Organic Handkerchief Linen Stripe Dress ($189, originally $278; eileenfisher.com)

A chic leather handbag that will take you through summer and beyond

Eileen Fisher Italian Leather Hobo Bag ($179, originally $258; eileenfisher.com)

A cute and comfortable cotton romper for summer weekends

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Gauze Romper ($129, originally $188; eileenfisher.com)

Wide-leg linen pants for a laid-back look

Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Délavé Wide-Leg Pants ($119, originally $298; eileenfisher.com)

Canvas espadrille sandals for the ultimate summer style

Eileen Fisher Milly Canvas Espadrille Sandal ($109, originally $150; eileenfisher.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.