Arcadia Power is making renewable energy more accessible and affordable

Climate change and threats to the environment are in the headlines, leaving many people wondering what they can do to help. And sure, reusable straws and avoiding single-use plastics are good ideas — but our utility power and energy mix is one of the major factors that will ultimately make a dent in mitigating the damaging effects of climate change. What many people don't realize is that the price of renewable energy sources has fallen dramatically over the last 20 years, and in many cases is lower than the price of fossil fuels.

That means there's no better time to adopt green energy. Still, when it comes to their own energy providers, it's often difficult for average consumers to find easy ways to tap into the clean energy revolution.

Enter Arcadia Power, an online energy service that acts like your own clean energy consultant, helping homeowners and renters nationwide connect to the latest smart and energy-efficient products that the company says will help you save money and go green.

It's designed to be simple: Just connect your existing utility account to enroll in the clean savings program, and you're automatically sent price notifications and recommendations that can help you save money. Behind the scenes, Arcadia Power scours the market and negotiates lower electricity rates to help reduce the overall cost of your bills. Then it manages your utility account.

Once your statement is ready, your electricity bill will be sent to Arcadia Power directly. Simply pay your now reduced bill directly through Arcadia Power and rest easy knowing you're still getting the energy you need, but cleaner and cheaper than in the past.

You can keep track of it all using a helpful transparent digital dashboard, which displays your energy mix, usage, bills and savings at a glance. The service will break down how much clean energy you've helped generate, along with how much money you've saved over the last cycle (with no changes to your current energy service or credit card fees involved). You can start and stop at any time, without cancellation fees.

By signing up, you're joining a community of over 250,000 members, which allows Arcadia Power to negotiate a lower monthly payment for green energy, thanks to collective purchasing power. The company claims members can save up to 20% on their power bills after switching to Arcadia Power.

It's all designed to take the complexity out of switching to green energy and make the process simple and intuitive for the average consumer. And make no mistake: If you're already paying an electric bill, Arcadia Power is accessible to you.

That means the list of excuses for sticking with traditional fossil fuels is looking pretty thin. So if you're ready to do something good for the environment (and possibly your pocketbook, too), why not sign up to try Arcadia Power for free today?