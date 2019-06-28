Hong Kong (CNN) Two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship in the East China Sea earlier this week in what Chinese media called a "warm welcome."

The incident between the frigate HMCS Regina and two Chinese Su-30 fighters took place Monday while the ship was in international waters off Shanghai, according to Matthew Fisher, a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

The Regina's captain told Fisher the Chinese jets didn't pose a danger to his ship, but Fisher's report said their flight was more aggressive than anything the (Canadian Navy) has seen before from Chinese fighter jets. CNN has reached out to the Canadian Defense Ministry for further comment.

Chinese aircraft and ships had been watching the Canadian warship, and an accompanying replenishment ship, closely after it ended a visit to Vietnam and traveled through the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait and East China Sea, Fisher reported.