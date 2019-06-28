Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Learn about the history of the Stonewall Riots, a native tribe with the world's heathiest hearts and a new exhibition about the Holocaust. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Fifty years ago, Stonewall galvanized a generation of activists into forming a civil rights movement that has lasting impacts on the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community.
Though tourists are drawn to Chernobyl more than ever, people were traveling to sites associated with death and destruction long before the launch of the HBO show about the world's worst nuclear disaster.
A CNN investigation exposes preventable deaths and dangerous care in jails and prisons across the country.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares the secrets he learned while spending time with the an indigenous tribe living deep in the Amazon rainforest whose members have the healthiest hearts in the world.
As fewer and fewer people know what Auschwitz is, this traveling exhibition has set out to change that.
How America's worst corn-farming season in recent history will affect your grocery bill.