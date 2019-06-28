(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A person has been taken into police custody in connection with the disappearance of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. She was last seen on June 17.
-- At their first meeting since the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation, US President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a light-hearted warning: "Don't meddle in the election."
-- Meanwhile, former US President Jimmy Carter suggested Trump is an illegitimate president.
-- Forty-one Republican Senators voted against an amendment that would require Trump to get congressional approval before striking Iran militarily.
-- Abortion rights advocates officially sued Georgia over the state's six-week abortion ban.
-- The Supreme Court announced it will review Trump's decision to end protections for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.
-- A small plane crashed into a North Carolina home, leaving two people dead.
-- Experts say India has just five years to solve its water crisis. Otherwise, hundreds of millions of lives will be in danger.
-- Protesters at Stonewall sparked a movement 50 years ago today. Here's a look at the history of the riots and the change they continue to inspire.